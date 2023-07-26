Bangor organization marks 70 years since end of Korean War

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday marks 70 years since the Korean War ended.

The armistice was signed on July 27, 1953.

The Burton - Goode - Sargent chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association will hold a ceremony in Bangor to remember the Mainers lost in that conflict.

Folks will gather at the Maine Korean War Memorial in Mount Hope Cemetery.

A bell will ring to honor each of the 247 fallen soldiers.

Members of the association want to honor the memories of those who served while making sure they are not forgotten by future generations.

“They want to honor the soldiers, and we are going the ring the bell for every name as they read off the name. It makes me feel great because I am able to do it to really honor those boys, and that’s one of the privileges I think that we let them know that we support our troops,” said William Dean, Maine Korean War Memorial team member.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

It is open to the public.

