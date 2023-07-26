Band camp returns to Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town area students making a little music Wednesday morning.

More than 100 kids are attending the band camp.

After a few years away because of COVID, the tradition returned last year.

Now in its 27th year, it’s made up of area students from fourth to eighth grade playing and learning.

High school and some college kids serve as mentors with all of Old Town’s music teachers organizing and running the show.

“It’s very encouraging to see everybody grow musically, and then we all just become stronger because we can all kind of like bounce off of each other and change things we need to based on like other people’s strengths versus weaknesses, and I like that,” said Ayla Lawrence, Old Town High School senior.

“Being able to play all together because every different instrument, it’s a different sound,” said McKenna Rand, fifth grader.

“So, these kids are hard workers, and I know that they have a really good feeling by the end of the week, and a lot of times kids don’t get to play in a band that’s 120 students large, even though we have the band programs here. This is a unique band that only happens during the summertime, so it’s a very special event, and we like to continue that tradition,” said Amanda Marquis, Old Town Elementary School music teacher.

They will be putting on a concert Thursday at noon at Old Town High School.

It’s free and open to the public.

They will accept donations that in turn help pay the way for students that otherwise couldn’t afford to attend.

