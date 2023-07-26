Band camp returns to Old Town

Old Town band camp
Old Town band camp(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Mark Rediker
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town area students making a little music Wednesday morning.

More than 100 kids are attending the band camp.

After a few years away because of COVID, the tradition returned last year.

Now in its 27th year, it’s made up of area students from fourth to eighth grade playing and learning.

High school and some college kids serve as mentors with all of Old Town’s music teachers organizing and running the show.

“It’s very encouraging to see everybody grow musically, and then we all just become stronger because we can all kind of like bounce off of each other and change things we need to based on like other people’s strengths versus weaknesses, and I like that,” said Ayla Lawrence, Old Town High School senior.

“Being able to play all together because every different instrument, it’s a different sound,” said McKenna Rand, fifth grader.

“So, these kids are hard workers, and I know that they have a really good feeling by the end of the week, and a lot of times kids don’t get to play in a band that’s 120 students large, even though we have the band programs here. This is a unique band that only happens during the summertime, so it’s a very special event, and we like to continue that tradition,” said Amanda Marquis, Old Town Elementary School music teacher.

They will be putting on a concert Thursday at noon at Old Town High School.

It’s free and open to the public.

They will accept donations that in turn help pay the way for students that otherwise couldn’t afford to attend.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Gavel
Former Bangor television station employee indicted on theft charges
Leaf and Anna hosts book fair at Brooklin School
Leaf and Anna to host bookfair at Brooklin School
Maine State House
Maine lawmakers voted to give themselves a raise
Old Town Dairy Queen
Miracle Treat Day is Thursday