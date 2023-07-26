29th annual neighborhood block party brings hundreds of locals together

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual Summer tradition continued at Chapin Park in Bangor on July 25.

The 29th annual neighborhood block party brought local families out to enjoy tunes of the Bangor Band, hot dogs, fresh lemonade and face painting all for free.

Individuals from the Sam’s club in Bangor say they’re happy to be a part of a fun Summer tradition while bringing smiles to locals faces.

“It’s breathtaking,” said Mindy Doughty, club manager for Bangor Sam’s Club.

“When I tell people about the event and I’m recruiting volunteers, I say you don’t understand until you see a line of 600 people waiting for a lemonade or 1,000 people waiting for a hotdog. So it’s just amazing that the community comes together so well and we’re so proud to be a part of it.”

The event is sponsored by Northern Light Health and they had representatives on site in case anyone wanted to give donations to their Children’s Miracle Network.

A good time for an even greater cause.

