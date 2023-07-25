Warm & Humid Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Storms continue to develop ahead of a weak front over parts of western & northern Maine. These have been slowly moving towards the east and will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall & gusty winds. The Bangor region will see a potential for a passing storm closer to 6-7 PM. Once we get past sunset, the threat of any storms will quickly fizzle. The rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies with lows mostly in the 60s. Areas of fog will be possible for locations that pick up any rainfall.

Wednesday looking like a really nice day albeit warm & humid. Highs will be mostly in the 80s with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s so it will feel warmer. An isolated shower or storm will be possible over the Crown of Maine. Wildfire smoke will also drift back into the region by the afternoon. Moderate air quality is forecast by the afternoon meaning sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

A few changes to Thursday’s forecast. It will still be humid with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s, but temperatures will not be as warm with most locations expected to reach the upper 70s to mid 80s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler due to additional cloud cover and the threat of storms during the afternoon from an approaching low. There will be enough energy in the atmosphere that there will be a severe threat across the entire state. Gusty winds, small hail & heavy rainfall will be the biggest concern. Storms will weaken after sunset and will die out later in the evening. More details to come.

Friday will be the hottest & most humid day of the extended forecast. Highs will reach the 80s and low 90s with dew points in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Heat index values are expected to reach into the mid 90s. Make sure to find ways to stay cool & keep hydrated. Friday did have a risk for afternoon showers & storms. For now, we have dropped this threat, but will be closely watching the timing of a cold front. Right now, the arrival time has been delayed keeping a chance of storms late Friday night & continuing into Saturday. If the front does speed up and crosses the region during Friday afternoon, then this would bring another potential round of severe storms.

With the delayed cold front, Saturday looks to have a better chance for scattered showers & storms. It will not be a washout, but you will need to be prepared for the threat of storms. Temperatures & the humidity will also be slightly higher. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points in the 60s. Once the front clears, dew points will begin to drop.

Sunday looks to the better of the weekend days. Mostly sunny skies with widespread 70s for highs & dew points will be down into the 50s.

A MUCH cooler & MUCH less humid airmass is expected to settle in for next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with isolated storms ending by sunset. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Isolated storm risk across the north. SW wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & humid. Highs in the 70s and low 80s with dew points reaching into the low 70s. Afternoon threat for strong to severe storms.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs in the 80s and low 90s with dew points reaching into the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers & storms. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be dropping.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Low humidity.

