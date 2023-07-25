Warm & Humid Today, PM Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm and humid Tuesday expected with partly sunny skies and highs near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points are expected to be in the mid and upper 60s. An approaching cold front will bring us a chance for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will be possible with any showers and storms that develop. Some of the stronger thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts along with some small hail. This activity looks very hit and miss today so I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans but just keep in mind that you could see some showers and thunderstorms during the second half of the day. Any showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out later this evening followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Patchy fog will be possible too. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-60s.

Our Wednesday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be very warm and very humid with highs near 80° along the coast, mid-80s inland. Dew points will again be in the mid and upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast on Thursday as a cold front approaches. This front will interact with the warm and humid air mass in place and bring us a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be mainly in the 80s and dew points expected to climb to the upper 60s to low 70s making it feel even warmer. Friday is looking like another very warm and humid day with highs in the 80s to near 90° and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. We may see heat index values in the low to mid-90s in spots away from the coast Friday afternoon. A cold front is forecast to move through later Friday night into Saturday bringing us a chance for some showers Friday night into Saturday. The front will also bring cooler and less humid air into the region for the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s then it looks like highs mainly in the 70s Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain possible. Thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail. Highs between 77°-85°, coolest along the coast. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending early. Patchy fog. Lows between 60°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. Highs between 78°-88°, coolest along the coast. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80° along the coast, 80s inland.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot, and humid. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 80s to near 90°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Cooler and less humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

