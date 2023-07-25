Union Fair and Maine Wild Blueberry festival start this week

UNION, Maine (WABI) - The Union Fair and Maine Wild Blueberry festival kicks off on Wednesday.

The fair will run until Sunday.

This is the 152nd fair and the 62nd Wild Blueberry Festival

The fair will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Some highlights include fireworks Wednesday night, the Maine Blueberry Queen Coronation friday, and the Demolition Derby Sunday

For a more detailed schedule and more information, go to unionfair.org.

