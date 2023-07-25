Two vetoes from Governor Mills were sustained by lawmakers in Augusta today

Lawmakers were back at the State House Tuesday for votes that would either sustain or override vetoes from the governor(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers were back at the State House Tuesday for votes that would either sustain or override vetoes from the governor.

One of the bills would pay farm workers in Maine minimum wage.

“This bill finally makes farm workers employees under labor law and finally made certain that every farm worker who puts food on the table is entitled to the state minimum wage,” Amy Roeder of Bangor said during the session

In the Governor’s veto message, she said she supports the concept but had questions about the bill’s language.

Her veto was sustained.

“It is profoundly disappointing, we were trying to set a floor for farm workers protection in the state of Maine not a bill that would disproportionally raise the conditions, the working conditions of farmworkers. we were trying to put in very basic protection,” Roeder said.

Mills said last week she’ll present her own bill next year based on the conclusions of a stakeholder group she plans to establish.

Lawmakers also sustained the governor’s veto on a bill that would ban foreign government owned entities from spending money on Maine’s ballot campaigns.

“Mainers deserve this protection from the misleading campaign advertising and the unlimited money that is infiltrating our politics over here,” Grayson Lookner of Portland said.

In the governor’s veto message, she said she supports and shares the desire to find ways to prevent foreign influence in our elections, but the language in the bill is too broad and may silence legitimate voices.

Rep. Steven Foster of Dexter agreed with the governor’s veto, saying there are 140 companies or more registered in Maine that have a five percent share of foreign government ownership.

“So Madam Speaker, this veto doesn’t kill the bill. it sends it to the voters,” Foster said.

Voters will now have the opportunity to decide in November.

Senator Rick Bennet says 80 to 90 percent of voters across the board supported the bill.

“My argument is if it is against the law for such entities to be involved in the election of candidates who are running to be lawmakers, then maybe we should ban them from being involved with the actual making of laws,” Bennet said.

