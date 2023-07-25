Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has retired.

The five-time Selke Trophy winner announced he won’t return for a 20th season.

The Bruins captain says he is leaving with no regrets.

Bergeron led Boston to the 2011 NHL championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins set a record last season with the most points and wins in NHL history but lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Bergeron has 427 goals and 613 assists in 19 seasons since the Bruins selected him in the second round of the 2003 draft.

He has established himself as the league’s dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game.

