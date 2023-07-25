Oxford County Sheriff’s investigate single-vehicle crash in Hanover

The roadway was closed for a short period of time but has since been opened
Single vehicle crash in the town of Hanover, Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HANOVER, Maine (WABI) - At 4:36 PM on July 24, Oxford County sheriff’s responded to reports of a single vehicle crash.

When officials arrived on Main street in the town of Hanover, investigators discovered 34-year-old Jessie Coffin of Mexico suffering serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a guardrail and crossed both lanes of traffic striking a large tree.

Coffin was transported by Life-Flight to Maine Medical center.

The initial investigation revealed medical conditions and speed could be contributing factors to the crash.

However, it is still under investigation.

