Maine Warden Service responds to 2 drownings in 48 hours

Drowning
Drowning(Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service has responded to two drownings in the past 48 hours.

The first one was Sunday afternoon.

Wardens were called to Little Narrows in Lincoln.

Brian Minott, 61, of New Gloucester was swimming near a pontoon boat, went under, and never resurfaced.

Minott’s body was found by an underwater remote vehicle around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The other drowning was in Piscataquis County in an area of the west branch of the Penobscot River known as the Big Eddy

Scott Newton, 38, of Madison was whitewater rafting with two other people when they were thrown into the rapids shortly after launching.

Two men eventually made it to shore and saw Newton float by, unresponsive.

A few minutes later, a witness at a campground saw the body and called authorities.

Wardens say all three men were wearing life jackets and helmets.

