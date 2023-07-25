Maine Football picked 13th in CAA preseason coaches poll

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine Football is now a member of the Coastal Athletic Association.

No, they didn’t switch leagues. The league switched names. The former Colonial Athletic Association will still go by CAA.

The league says the name change reflects its recent expansion to include members spanning the Atlantic Coast, from Maine to the Carolinas.

Maine football was picked to finish 13th out of 15 teams in the CAA preseason coaches poll released on Tuesday.

One bright spot for the Black Bears: defensive back Buggs Brown is an honorable mention for the preseason all-conference team.

Maine is coming off a disappointing 2-6 season last year. They talked about getting an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong during Tuesday’s CAA media day.

“Our number one goal as a program is to win a championship. So, we compete to win. We compete to do everything. Anything we’re doing, we’re going to compete to win,” said Jordan Stevens, Maine Football head coach.

“As a competitor, as an athlete, you always want to be first, right? So seeing those rankings is never -- seeing your team down that low is never something you want to see. So, what we’re competing for is to be #1. That’s what we’re fighting for every day. And it’ll give us a chip on our shoulder because if you look at us and think, ‘Oh that’s just a team that they don’t have it.’ You think we’re not going to be disciplined, I promise you you’re going to be wrong,” said Vince Thomas, junior linebacker.

Preseason camp starts Aug. 3.

Black Bears open the season Sept. 2 at Florida International.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.