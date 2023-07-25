Fire shuts down Blaze in Camden
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A fire shut down a restaurant in Camden Tuesday morning.
According to the Pen Bay Pilot, the fire broke out in the kitchen of Blaze, spread up a wall, and went through the second floor of the building on on Bay View Landing.
The Pilot reports this was the third fire at Blaze in a year.
The restaurant’s menu features wood-fired dishes and pizza and operates with two chimneys.
