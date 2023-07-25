Fire shuts down Blaze in Camden

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A fire shut down a restaurant in Camden Tuesday morning.

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, the fire broke out in the kitchen of Blaze, spread up a wall, and went through the second floor of the building on on Bay View Landing.

The Pilot reports this was the third fire at Blaze in a year.

The restaurant’s menu features wood-fired dishes and pizza and operates with two chimneys.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.