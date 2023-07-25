Fire destroys storage unit in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - One storage unit was destroyed and others damaged in a fire on Monday at a facility in Lincoln.

According to Fire Capt. Jake Hammond, the Lincoln Fire Department was called to safe harbor storage just after 2 p.m. for a fire that had started in a storage unit.

He says the fire had made its way up into the attic, so by the time crews arrived, they had to force their way into all 10 units to ensure it didn’t spread.

There is smoke damage to all units, property damage to three units, and one unit was destroyed.

Hammond says the unit the fire started in sustained too much damage to determine the cause, but they suspect it was a lithium ion battery.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.