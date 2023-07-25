Charges dropped against Knox County pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child

KNOX COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Charges against a pastor from Knox County who was previously accused of sexually assaulting a child have been dropped.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office says it dismissed the charges against 36-year-old Raymond Chang of Union in the “interest of justice.”

No other information was given about the reasons for dropping the charges.

Chang was arrested in June after a victim claimed Chang had sexually assaulted her for two years starting in 2019 when she was 12.

