Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract that will pay him up to $304 million.

It’s the richest deal in NBA history.

It surpasses the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.

The two-time All-Star averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season.

By virtue of making the All-NBA second team for the first time, he was eligible for the supermax extension.

The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

