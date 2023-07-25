Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history

Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown(Keith Allison / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract that will pay him up to $304 million.

It’s the richest deal in NBA history.

It surpasses the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.

The two-time All-Star averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season.

By virtue of making the All-NBA second team for the first time, he was eligible for the supermax extension.

The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol takes over search for missing lobsterman

Latest News

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron warms up before Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round...
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Members of the Maine Warden Service prepare for North Woods Throwdown 2023
Maine Warden Service preparing for North Woods Throwdown 2023
Maine Warden Service preparing for North Woods Throwdown 2023
Maine Warden Service preparing for North Woods Throwdown 2023
Gray-New Gloucester
Gray-New Gloucester vs. Bangor