Biden expected to visit Auburn on Friday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The president is expected to visit Maine on Friday.

According to the Portland Press Herald, President Joe Biden plans to visit Auburn.

Right now, it is not yet clear where Biden will go while in Auburn or at what time.

Auburn’s city’s mayor told the paper on Tuesday that those details will be released by the White House press office in the coming days.

According to the White House Press Office, once the president leaves the state he will be heading to Delaware.

Biden last visited Maine in 2018.

