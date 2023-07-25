Bangor city council members discuss further ARPA funding

Members approved funds and refined lineup for organizations possibly receiving ARPA funds
Bangor city council ARPA workshop meeting on July 24
Bangor city council ARPA workshop meeting on July 24
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After many sessions and reviews, the Bangor city council continued their efforts on July 24 regarding the distribution of ARPA funds.

Council members approved the request for $2 million for the Bangor Housing Development corporation.

The organization wants to fund infrastructure and general conditions to construct 48 one-bedroom units in two buildings for people 55 and older.

There would be two phases for that project.

Council members also approved $40,000 for capital related costs for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra which will put it on the next full council agenda for a final vote.

Applications for Heart of Maine United Way and the Food and Medicine Garden program will move forward for further discussion among council members.

