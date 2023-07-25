Bangor city council members discuss further ARPA funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After many sessions and reviews, the Bangor city council continued their efforts on July 24 regarding the distribution of ARPA funds.

Council members approved the request for $2 million for the Bangor Housing Development corporation.

The organization wants to fund infrastructure and general conditions to construct 48 one-bedroom units in two buildings for people 55 and older.

There would be two phases for that project.

Council members also approved $40,000 for capital related costs for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra which will put it on the next full council agenda for a final vote.

Applications for Heart of Maine United Way and the Food and Medicine Garden program will move forward for further discussion among council members.

