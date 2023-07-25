3 people hurt, 2 trapped in cars after collision in Cumberland

Cumberland and Gray firefighters had to force the car doors open to get to those inside
Cumberland and Gray firefighters had to force the car doors open to get to those inside(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Cumberland firefighters had to force their way into two cars that had collided at an intersection Monday afternoon.

According to the Cumberland Fire Department, three people were hurt, and two people were trapped inside their cars in the crash at Gray Road and Skillin Road.

Local police tell WMTW the injuries were minor. Police say early reports show that one of the cars failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing the collision.

When they arrived just before 5 p.m., Cumberland fire crews called in an ambulance from Falmouth and another rescue crew from Gray.

Hearst OwnedCumberland Fire Department
Hearst OwnedCumberland Fire Department(WMTW)

While officers worked to free the people who were trapped, Gray Road was closed down but has since been reopened.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol takes over search for missing lobsterman

Latest News

Bangor city council ARPA workshop meeting on July 24
Bangor city council members discuss further ARPA funding
Single vehicle crash in the town of Hanover, Maine
Oxford County Sheriff’s investigate single-vehicle crash in Hanover
Intersection of Main Street and Waterville Commons Drive in Waterville
Which lane do you want? Waterville police explain new traffic pattern
David Cole
Somerset County deputy sues Sig Sauer over alleged weapon malfunction