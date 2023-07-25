3 people hurt, 2 trapped in cars after collision in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Cumberland firefighters had to force their way into two cars that had collided at an intersection Monday afternoon.

According to the Cumberland Fire Department, three people were hurt, and two people were trapped inside their cars in the crash at Gray Road and Skillin Road.

Local police tell WMTW the injuries were minor. Police say early reports show that one of the cars failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing the collision.

When they arrived just before 5 p.m., Cumberland fire crews called in an ambulance from Falmouth and another rescue crew from Gray.

While officers worked to free the people who were trapped, Gray Road was closed down but has since been reopened.

