2 workers injured after construction site accident in Cushing

CUSHING, Maine (WABI) - A construction site accident on the River Road in Cushing Tuesday morning has left two workers seriously injured.

According to the Pen Bay Pilot, Cushing Ambulance was called to the work site across from Fales Market for a report of two men pinned by an excavator.

By the time rescue crews arrived, other workers had freed the two that were injured, but they still needed immediate medical attention.

We have reached out to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

