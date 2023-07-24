Woman dies after crash in Milford

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a woman who was driving a car that crashed in Milford most likely died from a medical event.

The call reporting the crash on the Greenfield Road came in around midnight Monday.

Deputies say a passing motorist came upon the crash and performed CPR on the 49-year-old driver, but she could not be revived.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday

Latest News

Neighborhood Block Party at Chapin Park in Bangor
The neighborhood block party at Chapin park in Bangor returns
UMaine hosts 7th annual golf fundraiser to benefit student athletes
UMaine hosts 7th annual golf fundraiser to benefit student athletes
The all senior robotics team at John Bapst High School is stepping up their game this school...
Bangor students spending summer in school preparing for robotics competition
Man jumps off boat in Lincoln and didn’t resurface, officials say