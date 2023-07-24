Woman dies after crash in Milford

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a woman who was driving a car that crashed in Milford most likely died from a medical event.

The call reporting the crash on the Greenfield Road came in around midnight Monday.

Deputies say a passing motorist came upon the crash and performed CPR on the 49-year-old driver, but she could not be revived.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.