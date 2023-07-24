UMaine hosts 7th annual golf fundraiser to benefit student athletes

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine hosted its seventh annual Alfond Fund Golf Classic Monday.

“It is an important day for us for a couple of reasons. One, it is great to get all of our supporters and coaches and administrators together for a day to celebrate UMaine,” Seth Woodcock said.

Seth Woodcock, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development, says their goal is to raise $140,000 this year.

“The money from today will help us with recruiting costs, travel, meals for our students, equipment, anything that it takes to run a division one program,” Woodcock said.

The fundraiser is a partnership with the Alfond Foundation whose support directly impacts student athletes like Jaycie Christopher, who plays on the women’s basketball team.

“Events like this are really special. You get to see so many people that come out to support not only your team but the whole athletic program at UMaine,” Christopher said.

That includes the soccer team, football, hockey and field hockey.

Ben Barr is the Head Men’s Hockey Coach. He says it’s great to be around so many people who support them.

“It means everything. I think for us to thrive as an athletics department in a university, we all have to be kind of going in the same direction. We have to have an understanding of who supports us, who helps makes this happen, and this type of event is vital for that,” Barr said.

“It is just really special to be able to come back and be together. I know there is a lot of alumni here and a lot of current athletes that are here helping out,” Christopher said.

While it is a fundraising event, Woodcock says it’s also a time to celebrate one another.

“The most important thing for us is everybody have a great time, celebrate Maine athletics, raise some money for the program, and enjoy a beautiful July day in Maine,” Woodcock said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.