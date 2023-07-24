State police detective on administrative leave after fatal shooting

CHELSEA, Maine (WABI) - A Dresden man died Sunday following an encounter with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police Tactical Team, and the Crisis Negotiation Team.

Authorities say these three agencies were tracking and executing search and arrest warrants for Frank Foss Jr., 28. The Sheriff’s Office had an active arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and bail violations associated with a prior Class C domestic violence incident.

While searching the wooded area surrounding Foss Jr.’s Chelsea residence on Hankerson Rd., a Tactical Team Member found Foss Jr. armed with a handgun.

Foss Jr. pointed the gun at the Tactical Team Member and was then shot and killed by State Police Detective Scott Duff.

Detective Duff will be on administrative leave per police-involved shooting practices.

The Attorney General’s Office will be investigating the incident.

