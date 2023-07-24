Somerset County deputy sues Sig Sauer over alleged weapon malfunction

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Somerset County sheriff’s deputy is filing a lawsuit against a New Hampshire-based gun maker after his work-issued gun unintentionally discharged.

Attorneys for Deputy David Cole allege the Sig Sauer’s P320 pistol is dangerous after one unintentionally discharged into the deputy’s leg.

Cole’s attorney Michael Bigos says the incident happened while Cole was on duty in a residential building in 2022.

According to Bigos, Cole’s handgun was in the holster without a finger on the trigger when the gun fired a single bullet through Cole’s thigh and into his calf.

The lawsuit includes an advertisement from the manufacturer that reads: “We’ve designed safety elements into every feature on this pistol … from the trigger, to the striker and even the magazine, the P320 won’t fire unless you want it to.”

There are more than 60 lawsuits nationwide against Sig Sauer for the allegedly defective P320.

Bigos says although Cole’s lawsuit is the first in Maine, it is not likely to be the last.

“We do believe there are other incidents around the country and in the northeast region because the P320 was so widely distributed,” Bigos said.

Through the lawsuit, attorneys said they would like to see the product recalled and the manufacturer held accountable.

Cole is the son of late Somerset County sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole, who was shot to death while on duty in April 2018.

