Power restored in Knox county after brief, but major power outage

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Power has been restored to customers in Knox after a brief, but major power outage.

According to the CMP website, nearly 15,000 around the county didn’t have power around 10:45 a.m.

Power was restored around 11:15 a.m.

According to a CMP spokesperson, the outage was due to equipment failure.

They were able to reroute power for over half of the customers affected and restore power for everyone else.

