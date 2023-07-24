Power restored in Knox county after brief, but major power outage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Power has been restored to customers in Knox after a brief, but major power outage.

According to the CMP website, nearly 15,000 around the county didn’t have power around 10:45 a.m.

Power was restored around 11:15 a.m.

According to a CMP spokesperson, the outage was due to equipment failure.

They were able to reroute power for over half of the customers affected and restore power for everyone else.

