Officials responding to incident in Brooklin

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - Police are responding to an incident in Brooklin.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t confirm an exact location but did say roads in the area were shut down so nobody can come in or out.

If you’re traveling through or in Brooklin, expect delays.

TV5 has also confirmed the state police tactical team and crisis negotiation team are on the scene assisting.

We’ll share more details as soon as they’re available.

