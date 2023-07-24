Nice today; hot and humid later this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We finally have a decent forecast this week for outdoor activities. It’s not completely dry, but it is looking like one of the better forecasts we have had this summer.

We start of the work week with lots of sunshine with a chance of an isolated shower this afternoon and evening. Mostly clear skies will continue overnight, however some fog may develop. Another mostly sunny day is in store Tuesday. A weak cold front will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. A couple of these storms could be strong with strong wind gusts, small hail and heavy rainfall. Wednesday looks to be one of the best days this week! High pressure will be in control and bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Conditions will become hot and humid by Thursday and Friday. Inland highs will be near 90° with 80s near the coast. However, with dew points over 70°, inland areas will have heat indices in the mid 90s to low 100s.

The heat will break into the weekend once a cold front moves through and drops the temperatures into the 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon/ evening shower. Highs 79-87°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s. Light south wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

THUSDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s to low 90s. Humid. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s to low 90s. Humid. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

