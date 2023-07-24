The neighborhood block party at Chapin park in Bangor returns
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 29th annual neighborhood block party at Chapin park in Bangor returns tomorrow night.
It runs from 6 to 8pm.
There will be free hot dogs, ice cream, soda. And lemonade.
The fun also includes clowns, crafts, a story time area for kids, games, and more.
and, the Bangor band performs at 6:45 pm.
The park is located behind the Abraham Lincoln school in Bangor.
