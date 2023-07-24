The neighborhood block party at Chapin park in Bangor returns

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 29th annual neighborhood block party at Chapin park in Bangor returns tomorrow night.

It runs from 6 to 8pm.

There will be free hot dogs, ice cream, soda. And lemonade.

The fun also includes clowns, crafts, a story time area for kids, games, and more.

and, the Bangor band performs at 6:45 pm.

The park is located behind the Abraham Lincoln school in Bangor.

