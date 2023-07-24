Man jumps off boat in Lincoln and didn’t resurface, officials say

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Lincoln Fire Department says they helped in a search for a missing man who jumped off a boat and did not resurface Sunday.

It happened on “Little Narrows” off Transalpine Road.

We’re told a 911 caller reported an adult man had gone into the water and did not come back up.

Within minutes, several agencies began looking for the missing man by air and water.

The Lincoln Fire Department says despite searching for more than an hour, there were no signs of the man.

We’re told the Warden Service then took over search operations.

We have reached out to the Warden Service for more information.

