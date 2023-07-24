Maine Warden Service preparing for North Woods Throwdown 2023

Members of the Maine Warden Service prepare for North Woods Throwdown 2023
Members of the Maine Warden Service prepare for North Woods Throwdown 2023(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Game Wardens are used to working out in the field, but this Friday their office will look a little bit different.

Hadlock Field in Portland, home of the Sea Dogs, will pit Maine Game Wardens against New Hampshire Conservation Officers in their annual charity softball game.

“It kind of brings us back to our days when we were playing baseball in high school and college and it’s a good opportunity for us to kind of be kids again,” said Cpl. Kris MacCabe, Game Warden, Maine Warden Service.

Maine Game Wardens will be wearing a different uniform Friday as they suit up for the North Woods Throwdown 2023.

“A fun game, a competitive game, but really, it’s for a good cause. All the proceeds from the game go towards Maine OGT New Hampshire OGT and the International Wildlife Crimestoppers,” said Sgt. Josh Beal, Game Warden, Maine Warden Service.

Operation Game Thief is a non-profit dedicated to stopping abuses against wildlife and natural resources. All funds from Friday’s softball game will go toward that mission.

“Prevent poaching and bring money to that and bring awareness to that. It’s a huge opportunity for us to get out there in the public,” MacCabe said.

“Everything that they do helps assist the Warden Service in preserving our natural resources for future generations,” said Beal.

No matter the outcome, everyone’s a winner... but that doesn’t stop Maine from wanting the trophy!

“We have a really good working relationship with New Hampshire off the field. When we step on the field things get competitive, but at the end of the day, it’s a fun game. It’s a fundraiser for a good cause and we hope to see a lot of Maine fans in the stands,” Beal said.

The game starts at 6:00 p.m. Friday.

If you can’t make it to Portland, there is a way to watch it virtually in exchange for a donation. Click here for more information: https://maineogt.org/product/northwoods-throwdown-pay-per-view/?fbclid=IwAR1lNYU2fuglhIqjfCDWSUA_bCtABYhpUNLAGpCycAG3vFjxc2dbpFdlb2E

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday

Latest News

Gray-New Gloucester
Gray-New Gloucester vs. Bangor
State Tournament
Gray-New Gloucester & Biddeford remain undefeated after day two of state tournament
Gray-New Gloucester
Gray-New Gloucester open state tournament with combined no-hitter
Gray-New Gloucester open state tournament with combined no-hitter
Gray-New Gloucester open state tournament with combined no-hitter