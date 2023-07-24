Maine Warden Service preparing for North Woods Throwdown 2023

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Game Wardens are used to working out in the field, but this Friday their office will look a little bit different.

Hadlock Field in Portland, home of the Sea Dogs, will pit Maine Game Wardens against New Hampshire Conservation Officers in their annual charity softball game.

“It kind of brings us back to our days when we were playing baseball in high school and college and it’s a good opportunity for us to kind of be kids again,” said Cpl. Kris MacCabe, Game Warden, Maine Warden Service.

Maine Game Wardens will be wearing a different uniform Friday as they suit up for the North Woods Throwdown 2023.

“A fun game, a competitive game, but really, it’s for a good cause. All the proceeds from the game go towards Maine OGT New Hampshire OGT and the International Wildlife Crimestoppers,” said Sgt. Josh Beal, Game Warden, Maine Warden Service.

Operation Game Thief is a non-profit dedicated to stopping abuses against wildlife and natural resources. All funds from Friday’s softball game will go toward that mission.

“Prevent poaching and bring money to that and bring awareness to that. It’s a huge opportunity for us to get out there in the public,” MacCabe said.

“Everything that they do helps assist the Warden Service in preserving our natural resources for future generations,” said Beal.

No matter the outcome, everyone’s a winner... but that doesn’t stop Maine from wanting the trophy!

“We have a really good working relationship with New Hampshire off the field. When we step on the field things get competitive, but at the end of the day, it’s a fun game. It’s a fundraiser for a good cause and we hope to see a lot of Maine fans in the stands,” Beal said.

The game starts at 6:00 p.m. Friday.

If you can’t make it to Portland, there is a way to watch it virtually in exchange for a donation. Click here for more information: https://maineogt.org/product/northwoods-throwdown-pay-per-view/?fbclid=IwAR1lNYU2fuglhIqjfCDWSUA_bCtABYhpUNLAGpCycAG3vFjxc2dbpFdlb2E

