Heat & Humidity Worsening This Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to move out to sea. This will bring us mostly clear skies for the first half of the night. There will be some clouds that push into the region early Tuesday morning. Showers & storms that have developed in parts of western New England will try to spill over the western border. Not expecting much with these as most will die out before reaching Maine. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Dew points will be about the same which will lead to areas of fog especially along the coast.

For the rest of the week, the heat & humidity will be getting worse with Thursday and Friday expected to be the hottest and the most humid.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Dew points will begin to reach the mid to upper 60s making temperatures feel warmer. A cold front by the afternoon will spawn off the threat of showers & storms mostly north & west of the Interstate. Storm threat will be isolated and will be nothing to cancel any outdoor plans over.

Another mostly sunny & dry day by Wednesday. It will still be warm & humid with highs in the 70s & 80s and dew points starting to hit the low 70s.

By Thursday & Friday, dew points will now for most locations hit the low 70s. This combined with highs in the 80s and low 80s will result in heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s. Will continue to monitor for a First Alert Weather Day. Both days will have mostly sunny skies with the threat of afternoon showers & storms. Friday will have the best threat as a cold front will be crossing the region.

Once the cold front passes, the heat and humidity will break as a much more comfortable airmass settles in. Dew points will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s with highs in the 70s and low 80s by the weekend. Saturday will have an isolated risk for a shower or storm. Sunday looks to the better of the weekend days.

A MUCH cooler & MUCH less humid airmass is expected to settle in for next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with areas of fog along the coast. Lows in the 50s and 60s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s & mid 80s. Afternoon isolated showers & storms possible. SW wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs in the 80s and low 90s with dew points reaching into the low 70s. Afternoon threat for showers & storms.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs in the 80s and low 90s with dew points reaching into the low 70s. Chance for afternoon showers & storms.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with an isolated shower risk. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. MUCH lower humidity.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

