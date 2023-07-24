Gray-New Gloucester & Biddeford remain undefeated after day two of state tournament

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Following Gray-New Gloucester’s 10-0 no-hitter on Saturday they were back in action taking on Bangor Sunday afternoon.

After jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the 4th, Gray-New Gloucester saw their lead dwindle to 7-5 by the end of the 4th.

But another late game rally got them a 10-5 lead. And that score line remained until the end.

Biddeford won 3-2 on a walk-off walk Saturday evening against Augusta. On Sunday they took on Lincoln county.

A sacrifice hit gave Biddeford a 1-0 lead early on. That run would prove decisive as the score line wouldn’t change.

The two Southern Maine teams will now square off on Wednesday at 5:30 for a trip to the title game.

Meanwhile, here’s how things shake up in the elimination bracket.

Monday at 3pm will see Ellsworth take on Lincoln County in game 5 of the tournament.

Bangor and Augusta will play after that at 5:30.

The winners of those two games will square off on Thursday at 5:30. Whoever wins that game will take on whoever loses between Gray-New Gloucester and Biddeford.

Finally, the winner of that game will play the winner of Gray-New Gloucester vs Biddeford on Saturday at 2pm.

However, if the team who hasn’t already lost loses that title game one more game will be played.

No team can be eliminated until they’ve lost twice.

