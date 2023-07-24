Ellsworth police received an unusual call Saturday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - This isn’t something you see every day.

Ellsworth police received a call Saturday about a peregrine falcon that had flown into a business downtown and was trying to fly through the window to get out.

Two officers responded and were able to safely get the bird out of the store and back to freedom.

As the department’s Facebook post said, ‘you never know what a ringing phone brings.’

