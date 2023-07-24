Driver charged after multiple crashes in Maine town

(KTTC)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Florida man is facing a list of charges after multiple crashes in Rockland.

Police were first told about a hit-and-run crash near the Myrtle Street Tavern on Saturday at about 9:40 p.m.

Officers say they quickly spotted the vehicle involved on Main Street and tried to stop it but say the driver sped away.

Police say the driver, Kody Knudson, 34, of Jensen Beach, Florida, then drove through a stop sign, went off the road and crashed onto private property on North Main Street.

Police say Knudson kept trying to drive his car even though it was no longer working and would not obey officers’ commands.

Knudson was finally taken into custody and charged with aggravated driving to endanger, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating without a license.

Police did not immediately provide any details about the initial hit-and-run crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday

Latest News

Power restored in Knox county after brief, but major power outage
Officials responding to incident in Brooklin
Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
State police detective on administrative leave after fatal shooting
Cheese Roll Championships
Maine Celtic Festival wraps up with National Cheese Roll Championships