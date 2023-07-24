Driver charged after multiple crashes in Maine town

ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Florida man is facing a list of charges after multiple crashes in Rockland.

Police were first told about a hit-and-run crash near the Myrtle Street Tavern on Saturday at about 9:40 p.m.

Officers say they quickly spotted the vehicle involved on Main Street and tried to stop it but say the driver sped away.

Police say the driver, Kody Knudson, 34, of Jensen Beach, Florida, then drove through a stop sign, went off the road and crashed onto private property on North Main Street.

Police say Knudson kept trying to drive his car even though it was no longer working and would not obey officers’ commands.

Knudson was finally taken into custody and charged with aggravated driving to endanger, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating without a license.

Police did not immediately provide any details about the initial hit-and-run crash.

