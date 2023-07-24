Changes have been made to the intersection of Main Street and Waterville Commons Drive in Waterville

Intersection of Main Street and Waterville Commons Drive in Waterville
Intersection of Main Street and Waterville Commons Drive in Waterville(Waterville Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Transportation recently made changes to the traffic pattern at the intersection of Main Street and Waterville Commons Drive in Waterville, but police say, despite new signs and road markings, a lot of people are still confused about what to do.

The two left lanes turning from Main Street to Waterville Commons Drive are now left turn only.

Police said many people are still using the far left lane and immediately cutting off cars in the right lane to get to those businesses, either unaware of the new traffic pattern or just due to poor planning.

