Bangor students spending summer in school preparing for robotics competition

It’s believed John Bapst is the first team from Maine to compete in Minnesota event
The all senior robotics team at John Bapst High School is stepping up their game this school...
The all senior robotics team at John Bapst High School is stepping up their game this school year by competing against top teams at a tournament this summer.(wabi)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Typically, school is the last place students want to be at this time of year.

But at John Bapst High School in Bangor, a group of seniors is in the classroom five days a week.

And has been since the end of May.

Joy Hollowell introduces us to the Rabid Robo Rabbits.

The halls of John Bapst High School in Bangor are mostly empty and quiet these days. However, there is a group of seniors that are spending their entire summer in the classroom.

“The captain of the team, Juliana, came up to me in May and said- I want to take the team to Mall of America,” says Michael Murphy, Robotics Head Coach at John Bapst High School in Bangor.

The VEX Robotics Mall of America Signature Event features the best of the best when it comes to high school robotics teams. It takes place August 4th and 5th.

“I was a little hesitant because I was afraid that we wouldn’t be able to make it in and get the robot ready in time,” says Clark.

But this is no ordinary high school robotics team.

“They’re here every single day,” says Murphy. “Monday through Friday. 4 hours a day.”

Even Coach Murphy admits-this is a new level of dedication.

“Yes- I usually take some time off in the summer. Not this summer, we’re here,” he says, smiling.

Clark made history last year as part of the all female robotics team at John Bapst. This year, she’s the captain of this team and as you can see, the only girl.

“Sometimes It’s a little intimidating knowing I’m the only girl on our team and being in STEM, sometimes there’s a little bit of discrimination there,” says Clark. “But the guys on my team have been really respectful.”

This is also one of the first teams at the school that’s comprised entirely of seniors.

“It’s sort of like a little dream team really,” says Murphy.

This dream team has their work cut out for them- the winner of next month’s competition gets a one way ticket to the world championships.

“It’s a big deal. We’re getting down to crunch time,” says team member Alex True. “We’re not quite done yet but we’re going to be done and it’s going to be good. We’re working too hard right now to be nervous.”

As part of her duties at captain of the robotics team, Clark is in charge of fundraising for the trip to Minnesota next month.

