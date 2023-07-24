Bangor City Council ARPA funding discussions continue Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council is hosting a workshop Monday evening as discussions continue around what to do with millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The city has approximately $16 million left to give out. Last week, the council held an initial vote on 60 applications totaling more than $38 million.

About two-dozen applications got the green light to move forward for further review and discussion.

That process is getting underway Monday.

“I’m trying to be as thoughtful and measured about the process as I can, and trying to figure out what is the balance between helping relieve some of the short term needs in the city and really using this money to set us up for some long term gains as well,” said Cara Pelletier, Bangor city councilor.

“One of the things I’ve looked at a lot is what the sustainability is of a program. I certainly supported some operating funds, but a lot of what we’ve tried to look at as capital costs or how can we support someone right now with something that will play out well in the future?” said Clare Davitt, Bangor city councilor.

Councilors previously set a goal of deciding on all applications by the end of the month.

Davitt says the process may now run into August.

“For me, because I started in November, this process feels like it has been moving right along very quickly, but I know there are a lot of folks in the community who still would like to see us move much more quickly. So, I think we’re doing, at this point, a pretty good job of keeping our foot on the gas. We’re meeting weekly, if not multiple times a week, to try to make decisions and make allocations as quickly as we can,” said Pelletier.

“Part of it, especially for the larger funds, we went back to the organizations for just more information. Before you give someone $2 million, you want to know how that’s gonna play out. So, yeah, we’re getting there,” said Davitt.

