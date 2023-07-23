Sappi workers get new labor contract with pay raises and pension improvements

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Unionized workers represented by United Steelworkers Local 1069 at the Sappi paper mill in Westbrook voted to accept a new three-year contract. The agreement, approved with a 95 percent vote on July 11, brings notable improvements to wages, pensions, and disability insurance for the 100 workers at the mill.

The key provisions of the new labor agreement include pay raises. Workers will see a 3 percent wage increase each year over the three-year term, providing employees with improved compensation and recognition of their dedication.

Workers will also receive a $3,800 signing bonus as an appreciation for their commitment to the company and their contributions to its success.

A notable enhancement to the workers’ defined benefit pensions will be implemented, with the addition of a $1 multiplier, securing greater financial security for employees in their retirement years.

The contract introduces a new long-term disability insurance plan and modestly increases the short-term disability coverage, providing better protection and support for workers in case of unforeseen circumstances.

As part of the agreement, employees with less seniority will have the option to break up another week of vacation into individual days. This measure aims to make it easier for all members to take time off and maintain a healthier work-life balance.

The new contract will officially go into effect on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.