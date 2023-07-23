Missing mariner identified as recent high school graduate

According to Gouldsboro Fire and Rescue, the missing fisherman off Jonesport is 18-year-old Tylar Michaud, a recent graduate of Sumner Memorial High School.
Tylar Michaud
Tylar Michaud(Gouldsboro Fire / Rescue)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESPORT, Maine (WABI) - The missing mariner the Coast Guard has been searching for has recently been identified.

According to Gouldsboro Fire and Rescue, the missing fisherman off Jonesport is 18-year-old Tylar Michaud, a recent graduate of Sumner Memorial High School.

In a Facebook post from Saturday afternoon, they say “Our thoughts and prayer go out to Tylar and his family hoping for a safe return.”

This follows USCG Northeast finding a fishing vessel, named Top Gun, off Jonesport empty.

Search operations are being conducted by boat and aircraft.

