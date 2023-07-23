Maine Celtic Festival wraps up with National Cheese Roll Championships

Groups of 10 are split up by gender and age, then face off head-to-head to grab a cheese disc as it rolls down the Belfast Common hill.
Cheese Roll Championships
Cheese Roll Championships(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Celtic Festival returned to Belfast this weekend, making for another year of the National Cheese Roll Championships!

Groups of 10 are split up by gender and age, then face off head-to-head to grab a cheese disc as it rolls down the Belfast Common hill.

While it may seem simple, it isn’t the easiest feat. Participants must try to run down the hill, avoid crashing into opponents, and ultimately get and hold onto the cheese wheel.

”Well, as I understand it, the cheese roll actually started in Scotland but I’m not the subject matter expert,” says volunteer coordinator Charles Kelliher about the event’s origins. “And like many of the traditions of the immigrants who came to the United States, they brought the tradition of the cheese roll with them.”

As for the contemporary reception and participation in the Cheese Roll, Kelliher describes it as “At times, it’s amazing how this activity causes mature adults to act foolishly or even immature, but it’s enjoyable for the spectators.”

Beyond the Cheese Roll, Maine Celtic Festival closed out the weekend with live music, great selection of food, and activities for all ages.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Bike Safety Rodeo comes to Augusta
Bike Safety Rodeo comes to Augusta
Bike Safety Rodeo comes to Augusta
Unionized workers represented by United Steelworkers Local 1069 at the Sappi paper mill in...
Sappi workers get new labor contract with pay raises and pension improvements
Beautiful end to the weekend!