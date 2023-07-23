Bike Safety Rodeo comes to Augusta

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Kids around the Augusta area made it down to the Elks Lodge to learn about bike safety.

Today’s bike safety rodeo was free of charge for grades K to five courtesy of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and the Augusta Elks.

Tips such as wearing helmets and looking out for vehicles were kept in mind as riders made their way around an obstacle course.

In addition to this, kids were taught how to signal turns and stops, something important to know out on the roads.

”We do rodeos across the state and this one happened to come up because The Elks Club wanted to put it on and host it, and so the bicycle coalition was contacted and then we were able to volunteer for it.” said Molly Kimball, a volunteer from Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

“If you are on a hard turn, you can signal either this way or that way, and this is stop.” showed Joseph, a bicyclist at the event.

A snack and water station was provided for those bikers who’ve worked up an appetite.

Bikes and helmets were also raffled off with many of the kids taking home a prize.

