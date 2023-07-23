Beautiful end to the weekend!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system will depart to our north and high pressure begins to build over the region today. We are starting out this morning with some low clouds and patchy areas of fog. Fog is locally dense in some spots. Clouds and fog will burn off through the morning and into the afternoon leaving behind partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. With high pressure building, expect a nice dry day. However, some upper level energy does continue to swing through with the departing low to our north, this could stir up a very isolated chance for a spot shower, primarily across northern Maine. Other than a very localized spot shower, today will be a great day to get outside and enjoy some outdoor activities. With a good dose of sunshine temperatures will begin to rise into the upper 70′s to low 80′s statewide. Winds will be westerly at around 5-10 mph. Dewpoints look to stay in the low to mid 60′s so while it will be a little bit sticky it wont feel too uncomfortable out there. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy across the state. Fog looks to stay mostly off the coastline but some patchy fog developing along the coast is still possible. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s, so it will be another great night to open the windows and give the AC a break. High pressure will continue to build over the area for the start of the work, so expect Monday to be another great day will plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 80′s across the state with dewpoints in the lower 60′s. Similar to today, it does look like their could be an isolated chance for spot shower Monday afternoon but nothing to write home about.

As we get into Tuesday expect a decent day to start with partly cloudy skies for much of the day. A cold front will slowly make its way into the region Tuesday afternoon sparking off some showers and thunderstorm. Showers and storms will bubble up across inland locations but they doo look to stay away form the coast before diminishing Tuesday night due to loss of daytime heating. As of right now storms don’t look like they will be severe but the greatest threat will be some heavy downpours. High temperature son Tuesday will reach the low to mid 80′s. Wednesday is overall looking drier with just a chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon, mainly for northern Maine.

Temperatures will be rising through the week. By the time we get into Thursday highs will be in the upper 80′s possibly touching 90. With dewpoints rising into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, it will feel very uncomfortable.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, isolated chance for a spot shower. Highs reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, lows drop into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Winds Lt. &Variable.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, with highs reaching the low to mid 80′s statewide.

TUESDAY: partly cloudy then PM showers and storms. Highs reach the low to mid 80′s.

WEDNESDAY: partly to mostly cloudy pop-up shower or storm north. Highs reach the upper 70′s to low to mid 80′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, highs reaching the mid to upper 80′s, some spots inland could reach 90.

