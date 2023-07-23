Authorities looking for missing Millinocket woman

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The East Millinocket Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Millinocket woman.

Jennifer Elkins, 49, was last known to be on the Golden Road outside of Millinocket.

Police say her family was last in contact with her Saturday around 11:30 a.m.

She is believed to be driving her 2011 black Jeep Patriot. Vehicle is either bearing ME PC registration 5205ZH or ME BB (Black Bear) 955-ADE.

If anyone has an information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Millinocket Police Department at 746-3555.

The East Millinocket Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Elkins, 49 of... Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.