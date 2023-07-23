Authorities looking for missing Millinocket woman
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The East Millinocket Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Millinocket woman.
Jennifer Elkins, 49, was last known to be on the Golden Road outside of Millinocket.
Police say her family was last in contact with her Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
She is believed to be driving her 2011 black Jeep Patriot. Vehicle is either bearing ME PC registration 5205ZH or ME BB (Black Bear) 955-ADE.
If anyone has an information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Millinocket Police Department at 746-3555.
