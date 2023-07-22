Wiffle ball tournament fundraiser returns to Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A wiffle ball tournament was held today in Orrington, once again for a good cause.

The sixth annual tournament helped to raise money for the family of Bryce Basso who passed away after a fall in Acadia National Park back in April.

There were eight teams consisting of three to five players each.

Games were limited to five innings or an hour’s time, whichever came first.

The tournament began just after nine this morning at the field at Center Drive School.

”What we do every year is we either raise money for different things. Sometimes it’s equipment, new equipment. A couple years ago we raised money for a young boy in the area that had cancer and his family. Last year we raised money to build a new basketball court here at the school with the help of the town and the school. This year we had a young man who lost his life. He was a kid from Orrington. His family, they grew up through the town with Orrington Rec and through little league, we wanted to support his family.” said Ken Clark, Vice President of the Orrington Rec Board.

A raffle was also held with donated prizes ranging from 18 holes of golf at Rocky Knoll Country Club to a state-of-the-art propane fire pit.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.