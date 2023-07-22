Gray-New Gloucester open state tournament with combined no-hitter

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Little League Tournament opened with a matchup between Ellsworth against Gray-New Gloucester.

The game ended in the bottom of the 5th from a walk off hit giving Gray-New Gloucester a 10-0 win.

Pitcher Caleb Barker started the game but was pulled amidst throwing a no-hitter.

His teammates Mason Amergian and Gage Rioux kept the no-hit bid alive.

“It’s a great team win. Pitching was great. We have pretty deep pitching and the bats got alive and we started hitting the ball. Base running was good. We were awake and it was just great team win,” said starting pitcher Caleb Barker.

Gray-New Gloucester will now take on Bangor at 1pm on Sunday.

