Few showers and storms today, Sunday looking great!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A upper level low pressure system stacked on top of a surface low continue to approach from the west. The system will drift north of the region today, but an occluded front will bring some unsettled weather to the region today. Early this morning we are starting off with some scattered light rain showers pushing in from the south, this brought some rain to Down east and Bangor region and will continue to swiftly move northward over the course of the morning. There is also some dense fog along the coast with more in the way of patchy fog further inland. Fog will continue to burn off over the course of the morning. Some more light showers and areas of patchy drizzle are possible through the Bangor region and Downeast this morning before drying out into the afternoon. Then clouds will start to erode a bit into the afternoon, especially across northern Maine. Expect partly sunny skies today even down into the Bangor region this afternoon. Some low clouds and fog looks to hang out along the coastline through much of the day. Some sun will help fuel the threat for some showers and thunder storms later this afternoon and evening, the greatest threat for these looks to be west and north of Bangor, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few drops made their way into Bangor as they dissipate into this evening. While showers later this afternoon and evening could drift into the Bangor region the greatest threat for an actual thunderstorm will be across the Central highlands and northward. Some small hail and gusty winds are possible within the storms that develop, but again that threat will be greatest across northern Maine. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70′s possibly touching 80 across far northeastern Maine. Winds will be out of the S/SE at around 5-10 mph. As we get into the tonight, the loss of daytime heating will allow showers and storms to diminish and fog will roll back in along the coastline. Overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s across the state so it will be a good night to actually keep the windows open.

High pressure begins to build over the region for the second half of the weekend, making Sunday the pick of the week. With high pressure building expect a nice dry day with plenty of sunshine. However, some upper level energy does continue to swing through with the departing low to our north, this could stir up a very isolated chance for a spot shower any where across the state. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s statewide. Winds will be out of the westerly at around 5-10 mph. Dewpoints look to stay in the low to mid 60′s so while it will be a little bit sticky it wont feel too terrible out there. Highs pressure will continue to build over the area for the start of the work, so expect Monday to be another great day will plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 80′s across the state with dewpoints in the lower 60′s.

Then a frontal system will impact the region by Tuesday night bringing in another chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Another system by Wednesday will bring another quick round of showers & storms. Warmer & more humid conditions will be likely into the second half of next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, few showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 70′s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms diminish, mostly cloudy to partly clear skies, areas of fog developing. Winds Lt. & variable. lows drop into the lower 60′s.

SUNDAY: mostly sunny skies, isolated chance for a spot shower. Highs reach the upper 70′s ot lower 80′s.

MONDAY: Sunny, with highs reaching the low to mid 80′s statewide.

TUESDAY: partly cloudy then PM showers and storms. Highs reach the low to mid 80′s.

WEDNESDAY: partly to mostly cloudy scattered showers and storms possible. Highs reach the upper 70′s to low to mid 80′s.

