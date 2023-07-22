Aroma Joe’s in Unity celebrates opening by giving back to the community

The celebration includes free drinks & donations to the Open Door Food pantry
Aroma Joe's in Unity, ME opening celebration
Aroma Joe's in Unity, ME opening celebration(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - One of the nation’s leading handcrafted beverage chains is celebrating their new location in Unity.

Aroma Joe’s on 268 Depot Street will be hosting an opening celebration from July 21-23 for locals to enjoy.

On July 21, they provided 24 ounce Rush energy drinks for free, on Saturday, July 22, they’ll offer free 16 ounce hot or iced coffees while supplies last and on Sunday, July 23, 10 percent of their proceeds will be donated to the Open Door Food pantry.

The Co-operating partner for Aroma Joe’s says this celebration aligns with the mission of the company.

“We have a lot of different stuff than other places do,” said Tammy Birkbeck.

“The atmosphere here alone, of just Aroma Joe’s in general, it’s incredible. We positively impact people every single day, and that’s an awesome feeling because nowadays, every little bit helps.”

The new location in Unity will be open seven days a week from 5AM to 9PM.

The co-operating partner also said this weekend’s celebration is a way to say thank you to the community that welcomed them.

