56th Clam Festival underway in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - The 56th Yarmouth Clam Festival is officially underway through the weekend.

The sights, sounds, smells, and tastes are sure to leave festivalgoers feeling happy as a clam!

Every summer, during this third weekend in July, Yarmouth welcomes visitors from all over the country to come to enjoy the music and arts, events and competition, and of course, the delicious food.

“There’s something here for everybody, little kids, teenagers, parents, grandparents, the whole bit,” said Tim Gatz, director of the Clam Festival.

The Clam Festival started in 1965, and this year’s edition expects to see more than 120,000 people over three days.

“Seeing thousands of people pour into our sleepy little town, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Yarmouth resident Jeffrey O’Brien.

Some of the festival’s highlights include the parade which took place Friday night — streets are lined with chairs and many have been in the area for weeks, claiming a spot for the event.

“Well, I may be biased, but I think it’s the best parade in the state, and if you don’t get a chair now, it’s standing room only,” said Jennifer Dupuis, who volunteered at the festival for 30 years.

When it comes to food, there’s something for everyone. Hand-cut fries, cotton candy, lobster rolls, and, of course, clams — of all kinds.

On Saturday, the clam shucking competition is a marquis event, WMTW’s own Ted McInerney and Travis Lee will take part once again.

Ultimately, the festival is clamtastic!

“Putting this little Disney World and layering it on top of this quaint New England city is a challenge that the whole Yarmouth community comes together for,” Gatz said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.