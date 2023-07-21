Years later Peña’s impact lives on in Orono

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the...
Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York.(Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - “I had a conversation with Jeremy probably as a sophomore. I told him he may be the best player I’ll ever coach right? We knew he was gonna be very good. If I told you he was gonna be the World Series MVP, and on basically every cereal box in the country for a bit I’d be a liar. I knew he’d be pretty good. It’s almost awe inspiring for me to see what he’s done at that level,” said Maine Baseball Head Coach Nick Derba.

Jeremy Peña hasn’t played for the Maine Black Bears since 2018.

And yet the 2022 World Series MVP is still having an impact on his Alma mater.

“Our guys in that clubhouse see that as something that they can achieve themselves. He was sitting in the same locker room as they were only six years ago,” Derba said.

Maine Baseball is coming off a historic season in which they became America East Champions.

And Peña’s impact could help propel them even further.

As Maine continues to build its team with the goal of competing on the national stage.

“What we’ve seen is that players, some are more open to hearing about Maine. Knowing that the University of Maine had Jeremy Peña. I don’t know if we’re getting more guys because of it. But I can tell you that we’re getting more conversations because of it. And that’s really all we can really ask for,” said Derba.

