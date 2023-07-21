Urban Garden Tour returns this Saturday to Bangor/ Brewer area

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Helping the community grow...through gardens.

An “Urban Garden Tour” will host garden enthusiasts at locations in Bangor and Brewer this Saturday.

The tour will include 12 in-town gardens for self-guided tours and is a free event.

Gardens will have tours during certain time frames, and gardeners will be available to answer questions and offer resources for new gardeners.

At 3 p.m., folks are invited to a demonstration at the Food and Medicine building in Brewer on “How to build a Garden Bed.”

They say it’s a great way to bring the community together and learn together.

“We view our gardens as accomplishing sort of two main facets. The first one being, you know, the physicality of actually growing your own produce, you know, just sort of supplementing your kitchen as it were. And then, the other half of it really is our attempt to try to address social isolation. Food and Medicine really believes in, you know, the empowerment of being able to grow your own food and, you know, share healthy meals as well as just build community and get to know your neighbors,” said Johnny Sanchez, Food and Medicine volunteer coordinator.

For more details about the Urban Garden Tour, you can go to foodandmedicine.org, or check out their Facebook page.

