UMaine to play Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes in Portland November 30th

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine announced that on November 30th the Women’s Basketball team will be taking on Indiana at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Maine is set to square off against Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes.

The senior is projected to score her 2,000th collegiate point this season.

Currently she sits at fourth for all time scoring in her college’s history.

Holmes also became the program’s first ever All-American.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.